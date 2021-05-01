Avalon Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON - Avalon Borough Council April 28 approved a settlement agreement that ended litigation brought against the borough by Public Works employee Nathan Morey.  

Morey filed legal action after what he said were incidents of discrimination and hostility towards him because of his Jewish heritage. 

The monetary settlement was for $85,000, all of which was paid by the borough’s insurance carrier, with no public money used. The settlement also provides for Morey’s continued employment with the borough. 

In the meeting, Administrator Scott Wahl commented on the borough’s strong anti-harassment policies and commended Morey for bringing his complaints to the attention of the borough.   

In a statement, the borough noted that following its investigation of Morey’s claims, the borough took action against the offending party, and had its discipline of the offending party upheld by an independent hearing officer. The state makes clear that “the offending party has been terminated by the borough.” 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments