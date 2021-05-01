AVALON - Avalon Borough Council April 28 approved a settlement agreement that ended litigation brought against the borough by Public Works employee Nathan Morey.
Morey filed legal action after what he said were incidents of discrimination and hostility towards him because of his Jewish heritage.
The monetary settlement was for $85,000, all of which was paid by the borough’s insurance carrier, with no public money used. The settlement also provides for Morey’s continued employment with the borough.
In the meeting, Administrator Scott Wahl commented on the borough’s strong anti-harassment policies and commended Morey for bringing his complaints to the attention of the borough.
In a statement, the borough noted that following its investigation of Morey’s claims, the borough took action against the offending party, and had its discipline of the offending party upheld by an independent hearing officer. The state makes clear that “the offending party has been terminated by the borough.”