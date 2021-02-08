To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Feb. 8: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 27 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 6,238 Covid cases during the pandemic, 5,680 of those are now off quarantine.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 15,983 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
A major milestone in the Covid vaccination process took place today.
New Jersey announced that over one million residents have been vaccinated. In total, 1,069,968 vaccine doses have been administered to this point. This breaks out to 833,042 first doses and 236,665 second doses.
Cape May County eclipsed 15,000 vaccination doses administered since vaccinations began Dec. 15, 2020. This news comes on the same day that NJ Advanced Media reports that the new seven-day rolling average for Covid cases Statewide are down 27% from a week ago. The statewide rate of transmission fell to .85 today. The further that number goes below 1.0 means that less virus is spreading in the state.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.