COURT HOUSE - Cape May County will be testing its Code Red system June 17, between 1-2 p.m.
According to a release, the program is a reverse 911 system to notify residents in the event of a major storm event or disaster. Roughly 100,000 people who have signed up for the service in Cape May County will get the message via a phone call, text or email.
County officials use the Code Red system to notify residents and visitors in the event of an evacuation during a major storm event or in a similarly significant event.
“We did a test two years ago that went well, but it is important to ensure that our equipment and software is working properly every year,” stated Martin Pagliughi, director of the Office of Emergency Management. “Testing the system now lets us know that in the event of a serious storm, we can inform residents and visitors of emerging situations.”
County officials wanted to warn the public ahead of time so there is no concern that there is a real emergency when the test goes off. The message will make it clear that a test is being conducted and no actual emergency is taking place.
“We are always working on preparedness in Cape May County,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton, who is the liaison to the Office of Emergency Management. “We hope to never have another major storm event, but we know it can happen. This will help ensure the Code Red system is working properly and timely as possible to get information to our residents.”
If residents or visitors want to self-register for Code Red alerts, they can do so on the emergency management website for Cape May County, at capemaycountynj.gov/149/Emergency-Management. The system will accept home numbers, cell phone numbers, and email addresses. Follow the directions on the page to sign up for Cape May County Emergency Alert System CodeRed, or download the Mobile Alert App.