COURT HOUSE - March 29: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 37 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 7,758 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,196 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, two new out-of-county cases are listed in the nonresident active cases.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 35,383 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 22,616 have been fully vaccinated.
Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.
An expansion took place beginning today on those who can receive the Covid vaccine. New groups of workers that are now eligible include food production, agriculture, and food distribution, eldercare and support staff, warehousing and logistics, social services support staff, elections personnel, hospitality, medical supply chain, postal and shipping services, clergy and judicial system.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.