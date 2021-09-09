Ocean City Hall - File Photo

OCEAN CITY - Ocean City's police department may change its internal structure to manage its yearly influx of seasonal visitors, according to the city's police chief. 

Ocean City Police Chief Jay Prettyman has proposed to restructure the department to address increased staffing for the summer months, the Press of Atlantic City reported. Prettyman seeks to hire an additional captain, who would oversee seasonal hiring and training of full-time officers. The chief would also like to hire a deputy chief, as a means to provide additional resources for him to address other matters.  

Ocean City Council is expected to have a public hearing on an ordinance to reorganize the police department at its Sept. 9 meeting, where it may adopt it, as well. 

