TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy July 13 announced the suspension of statutory provisions that would have required annual municipal and county party committee meetings to occur this week and will instead require municipal party committee meetings to be held on July 27, the first Monday after the election results are certified, and county party committee meetings to be held July 28, the first Tuesday after the election results are certified. 

According to a release, the order also postpones all upcoming scheduled elections, including special elections that would occur before Nov. 3 to the Nov. 3 General Election. 

“In light of the mostly VBM primary that was held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, postponing annual municipal and county party committee meetings is a necessary step to take, as some local elections have yet to be decided,” stated Murphy. “Given ongoing public health challenges, we have also decided to postpone all upcoming scheduled elections to Nov. 3 to ensure that New Jersey voters can exercise their right to vote safely.” 

“As we continue to face this public health crisis, we are working to ensure free, fair, and safe elections for all New Jersey voters,” stated Secretary of State Tahesha Way. “Moving all special elections to November will allow county election officials the time and flexibility needed to address the unique safety and security challenges posed when conducting an election during an ongoing pandemic.” 

