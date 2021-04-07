COURT HOUSE - In a normal year, Middle Township would've introduced its proposed budget by now. Yet, Mayor Timothy Donohue said the municipality's governing body was prudent to wait following an abnormal 2020.
Donohue pointed to new revenue sources that will help close holes in the 2021 budget. He cited the recently approved American Rescue Plan’s provisions for direct municipal aid dollars and a new state statute that requires nonprofit hospitals to contribute to their host municipalities, as examples.
Donohue said the municipality expects to introduce its 2021 budget at the April 19 Middle Township Committee meeting. The delayed introduction will push the required public hearing to May.