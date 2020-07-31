TRENTON - Residents in rural areas of the state frustrated by slow internet service could see relief under legislation sponsored by Sen. Michael Testa (R-1st), which was advanced July 30 by the Senate.
According to a release, the bill (S-1458) requires the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (EDA) to offer loans to broadband telecom companies to expand coverage areas and bring state-of-the-art technology to currently underserved communities.
“Not long ago, high speed internet was a luxury, but today, it is an absolute necessity, especially for small businesses and students who rely on computers for access to research, and livestreaming lessons,” stated Testa. “For many local students enrolled at Rowan’s Cumberland campus, the internet at their homes is so unreliable they have no choice but to travel to school facilities to use broadband service. That is unacceptable in this day and age.”
During the ongoing pandemic, many students were unable to attend online classes due to slow internet speeds and inferior cable service.
Substandard internet service has impacted farming operations in the Cape May and Cumberland County areas, as well. Developments in technology has made farming more efficient and productive, but digital monitoring of soil, moisture levels and access to markets all require reliable, high-speed connections.