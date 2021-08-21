COURT HOUSE - This week, Cape May County announced the deaths of two residents for the coronavirus, a 64-year-old Wildwood man and a 74-year-old Lower Township man.
“We are sharing in your sadness as your loved ones are remembered,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson. “Our thoughts are with the families and friends."
According to a county release, the rate of infection continues to drop in Cape May County, as the county government continues its renewed push to encourage vaccinations among residents. If the RT is above 1.0, it can be said that the spread of Covid is increasing. The RT is currently 1.22, which is down from 1.39 one week ago, according to the website covidactnow.com. Overall, there has been a decrease in RT since July 29 within the county.
Cape May County has recorded 9,970 Covid cases during the pandemic, 9,211 of which now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health has administered a total of 21,679 doses of the Covid vaccines so far. The New Jersey Department of Health reports that 60,193 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 54,993 have been fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 61% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated.
Cape May County is top five among counties in New Jersey for a percentage of the total population vaccinated.
As a result of the county’s high vaccination rate, hospitalization remains relatively low. Cape Regional Medical Center had 11 Covid-positive patients in the hospital, as of Aug. 19, which is well below the winter highs.
The Cape May County Department of Health is providing Covid vaccinations in the community weekly. This week, vaccines will be available from 10 a.m. to noon at the Reeds, located at 9601 Third Ave., in Stone Harbor, Aug. 23, at the Cape May County Library Woodbine Branch, located at 800 Monroe Ave. in Woodbine, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 24 and Aug. 26, and the Cape May Lewes Ferry Cape May Terminal, located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd. in North Cape May, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 25, for the Lower Township Family Concert Series. Vaccinations are also available every Wednesday at the Cape May County Department of Health building, located at 6 Moore Rd., in Court House, from 1-6 p.m.
“Getting vaccinated remains the best option to protect yourself and your family from Covid-19,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton. “Our county Department of Health continues to work hard to ensure that it is as easy as possible for our residents to receive the vaccine.”
For more information on obtaining the vaccine, quickly and free of charge, go to https://capemaycountynj.gov/226/Health-Department, or call 609-465-1187.
More details on daily reported case numbers can be found at https://capemaycountynj.gov/1418/Covid-19-Dashboard.