PETERSBURG – Municipal Engineer Paul Dietrich informed Upper Township Committee, at their Oct. 25 meeting, that the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) gave permission to begin dredging the waters around the Beesleys Point Park boat ramp.  

“We just cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of the new enhancements at the park,” said Mayor Richard Palombo. “We are really pleased with the DEP green light so that now we can dredge the bay area around the boat launch. The boat launch is extremely popular for residents and visitors alike, and having it dredged will only add to its usefulness,” he added.  

