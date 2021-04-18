Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY - Mayor Leonard Desiderio informed Sea Isle City Council members, at their April 13 meeting, that two much-awaited initiatives - new pickleball courts next to the marina and a new kayak launch/fishing pier - will be ready for use this summer.  

"These additional courts for pickleball, which is exploding in popularity, and the launch and pier will be great enhancements to all that Sea Isle offers to its residents and visitors," said Desiderio.  

The ribbon-cutting for the kayak launch and fishing pier, behind Dealey Field, which is to be named in honor of late Council member James Iannone, will be held May 1. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments