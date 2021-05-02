AVALON – Avalon Borough Council has long opposed providing livestream or other video access to its meetings. Even during the pandemic year, when virtual access was a state requirement, the borough was content to use telephone conferencing technology for its sole means of remote access.
Resident Martha Wright, who has long been an advocate for remote access, accepted the burden of videotaping and livestreaming meetings, in 2018.
Since then, she estimates she recorded 32 Planning and Zoning Board meetings and 56 council meetings, all of which she makes available on Facebook.
Council President John McCorristin was one of the few council members who openly argued for video remote access. At the April 28 council meeting, McCorristin said the council would have the item on its agenda at one of its May meetings.
McCorristin spoke in favor of enhancing the remote access technology in the past. He admits he never had the votes. If he has them this time, Wright may be able to retire her iPhone recordings.