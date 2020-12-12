COURT HOUSE - Dec. 12: Major news in the fight against COVID-19 came with the approval by the Federal Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a release, the first vaccinations are expected to take place early in the week. The priority for those getting vaccinated will be health care workers at hospitals and both residents and workers at long-term care facilities. Further guidance will be forthcoming on vaccinations in Cape May County. More information on the state’s vaccination plan can be found here. https://www.state.nj.us/health/cd/topics/covid2019_vaccination.shtml
“This is a major step for our county and our country,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton. “We can now begin the process of getting our residents vaccinated and keep them safe from this disease.”
The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 56 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, two of which are associated with Woodbine long-term care. While Cape May County has recorded 3,450 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, 2,786 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, there are seven new out-of-county positive cases that are included in the nonresident active cases listed.