Virus Image 2
Shutterstock

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Untitled 1.png
Untitled 2.png

To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.

 

COURT HOUSE - Dec. 12: Major news in the fight against COVID-19 came with the approval by the Federal Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a release, the first vaccinations are expected to take place early in the week. The priority for those getting vaccinated will be health care workers at hospitals and both residents and workers at long-term care facilities. Further guidance will be forthcoming on vaccinations in Cape May County. More information on the state’s vaccination plan can be found here. https://www.state.nj.us/health/cd/topics/covid2019_vaccination.shtml

“This is a major step for our county and our country,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton. “We can now begin the process of getting our residents vaccinated and keep them safe from this disease.”

The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 56 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, two of which are associated with Woodbine long-term care. While Cape May County has recorded 3,450 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, 2,786 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, there are seven new out-of-county positive cases that are included in the nonresident active cases listed.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments