MT Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - Middle Township Committee June 7 extended the flexibilities provided in its 2020 temporary emergency recovery plan, allowing its provisions to apply for the remainder of 2021.  

The plan offers various opportunities for retail merchants and restaurants to use outdoor space for restaurant seating or merchandise display, provided applicable temporary permits were obtained and appropriate liability coverage was in place. 

The action taken in 2020 came as the state was just beginning to allow restricted reopening of nonessential retail establishments and in anticipation of outdoor dining becoming a permitted activity. 

Even though capacity limitations were lifted for most retail and restaurant settings for 2021, the municipality took action to extend the 2020 recovery plan to aid local businesses in their recovery efforts. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments