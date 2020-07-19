Murphy Image

Gov. Phil Murphy 

 File Photo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy July 18 ordered that the U.S. and New Jersey flags be flown at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities starting July 18, in recognition of the passing of U.S. Representative and civil rights leader John Lewis. 

According to a release, the flags will remain at half-staff until the date of his interment.

“For 60 years, from his seat among the Freedom Riders to his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, John Lewis stirred the soul of America to live up to our greatest ideals of equality,” stated Murphy. “In each and every action, large and small, John Lewis was the conscience of our nation. When he spoke, it was with authority and compassion.”

“Our nation and world mourn the passing of a true American icon. I mourn the passing of a role model. and, in our sorrow, let us commit to carrying on his work, and building upon the tremendous legacy which is John Lewis’ lasting gift to us all.”

For a copy of Executive Order 167. click here.

Tags

Introducing 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments