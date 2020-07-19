TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy July 18 ordered that the U.S. and New Jersey flags be flown at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities starting July 18, in recognition of the passing of U.S. Representative and civil rights leader John Lewis.
According to a release, the flags will remain at half-staff until the date of his interment.
“For 60 years, from his seat among the Freedom Riders to his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, John Lewis stirred the soul of America to live up to our greatest ideals of equality,” stated Murphy. “In each and every action, large and small, John Lewis was the conscience of our nation. When he spoke, it was with authority and compassion.”
“Our nation and world mourn the passing of a true American icon. I mourn the passing of a role model. and, in our sorrow, let us commit to carrying on his work, and building upon the tremendous legacy which is John Lewis’ lasting gift to us all.”
