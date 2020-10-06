COURT HOUSE - Middle Township has appointed the members of an advisory committee that was formed to reinforce the connection between police and the community.
According to a release, the Middle Township Law Enforcement Community Engagement Committee was established through an ordinance, ensuring a balanced membership of local clergy, educators, a representative from the Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro, a member of the local chapter of the NAACP, a representative from the township’s social service partners, and three Middle Township residents.
The initial nine appointees, which will serve terms ranging from one to three years beginning Jan. 1, 2021, were announced at the Oct. 5 Township Committee meeting. All members will volunteer their time to serve on the committee.
“We are excited that we have been able to put this dynamic and diverse group of caring citizens together,” Mayor Tim Donohue stated. “We look forward to building on our ongoing efforts at community policing and outreach. On behalf of Township Committee, I thank all the members for stepping up to help us build a better Middle Township.”
Who are the committee members?
Rudy Sheptock, local clergy, three-year term, Melisha Anderson, educator, three-year term, Butch Harner, Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro, three-year term, Quanette Vasser-McNeal, Cape May County NAACP, three-year term Dan Auld, Middle Township resident, two-year term, AG Anderson, Middle Township resident, two-year term, Maureen Hagen, Middle Township resident, two-year, term Patrick Miller, CARES social service program, one-year term, Chief Christopher Leusner, Middle Township Police Department liaison, one-year term, Rachel Shepherd, secretary, one-year term
Why was this committee formed?
The committee was created to “give a voice to a diverse group with a shared mission – to foster trust and mutual respect between police and the community,” according to the township’s ordinance.
Middle Township police were already taking an interactive approach to law enforcement through Community Problem-Oriented Policing. Working on the community level, and incorporating initiatives such as police youth engagement and trauma-informed practices, has helped officers gain a better understanding of the people they serve.
However, after high-profile cases of excessive force led to protests and calls for social justice across the nation, it was time for some additional reflection. Middle Township first announced a plan for the engagement committee, in July, to extend and formalize the input that police have been receiving from the community.
Some of the dialogue even occurred at local demonstrations: A peaceful gathering in Rio Grande June 1 ended in a prayer circle between police and protesters. Over the spring and summer, police and township officials also held forums, town halls, and listening sessions to learn about residents’ concerns.
How will this committee help Middle?
Residents will have a direct line to members of the engagement committee. The committee will hold biannual public meetings with township residents to hear their concerns and ideas. Members will meet collectively on a quarterly basis.
As the Middle Township police liaison, Chief Leusner will provide data to the committee, including an accounting of police interaction within the community, information on new and existing programs, and will collaborate with the committee to strengthen police-community communication.
The committee will not make policies, nor will it have the power to hire or spend government funds.