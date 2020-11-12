UT Logo

PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee selected Kimberly Hayes to fill the unexpired term of Republican Hobart “Hobie” Young, at its Nov. 9 meeting. 

The committee heard presentations from three pre-selected candidates, all women, among eight vetted by the county’s Republican Party 

Young supposedly resigned after posting digitally manipulated memes portraying then Democrat vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris in sexually suggestive positions to his Facebook page. At the Oct. 26 committee meeting, Young promised he would dispute the validity of his resignation in court.  

Hayeswho works in public nursing, will complete Young’s term until the next general election in November 2021. 

