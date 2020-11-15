COURT HOUSE - Nov. 15: The Cape May County Department of Health is reporting 39 new positive cases among county residents, eight of which are associated with Ocean City long-term care.
According to a release, currently, 1,462 county residents are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the death of an 86-year-old Ocean City man from the coronavirus.
“Please accept my warmest condolences, I am deeply sorry for your loss,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Jeff Pierson.
Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection, in Cape May County, is now 2,144, including 99 deaths.