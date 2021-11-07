North Wildwood Logo

NORTH WILDWOOD - During its Nov. 3 meeting, North Wildwood City Council honored two men who helped save someone from drowning at the beach. 

The proclamation at the meeting honored two men who happened to be in the right place at the right time.  

Matthew Harris, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Victor Hernandez, of Port Chester, New York, sprang into action Aug. 29 after the two heard calls of distress coming from the ocean. 

Another man who was swimming at the beach on 19th Avenue was swept away by a rip current. Harris and Hernandez heard his plea for help and entered the water. They were able to assist him before the situation took a turn for the worst. 

The city wanted to recognize the men for their swift actions in preventing a tragic and potentially fatal accident, and for “exhibiting exemplary bravery and concern for a fellow citizen in need” that prevented the loss of life. 

