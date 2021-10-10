STONE HARBOR - During Stone Harbor Borough Council's Oct. 5 meeting, a consensus emerged that the ordinance dealing with the rezoning of the Courts and Linden Lane would also bring those areas into compliance with the borough’s requirements for design flood elevation levels of 11 feet when a property is raised.
Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour said the Courts were the only area in the borough that weren’t required to conform to the flood plain ordinance requirement concerning design flood elevation levels.
With that agreement, the rezoning ordinance, which failed to pass council in August, will return for reintroduction at the Oct. 19 meeting. Davies-Dunhour said language changes in the ordinance were being made to conform to the wishes of council members who did not support the previous version.
The rezoning ordinance would permit a second story for Courts properties up to a maximum of 60% of the current allowable living space.
The rezoning was opposed by several property owners from neighboring streets, who argue that a second-story addition in the narrow streets with small lots presents a fire safety hazard and compounds an already serious parking problem in the area.
Courts property owners reply that the parking problems are not caused by them, and that the current space limitations do not allow them to take advantage of modern appliances and HVAC systems.
The borough's Master Plan Reexamination recommended the zoning change to the council.