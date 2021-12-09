teenager vaccine booster covid
WASHINGTON - The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) authorized 16- and 17-year-olds to get a booster dose of Pfizer's Covid vaccine Dec. 9, six months after their second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two months after their Johnson & Johnson vaccine. 

The federal agency gave emergency authorization for the particular brand of the booster to be administered to older teenagers and boosters for that group were then quickly recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"Individuals who have yet to be vaccinated are encouraged to get their first dose today to protect themselves, their families, and their community," Judith Persichilli, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Health, said in a statement Dec. 9. 

All Americans over the age of 18 have been eligible for the booster since Nov. 19.

Visit covid19.nj.gov/finder to locate a vaccination site.

