PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee Nov. 9 approved a $1.9 million bond ordinance that will support a variety of capital improvement needs for the community.
“We have budgeted for this financial initiative, and we are happy that it will benefit township residents in all kinds of ways,” explained John Coggins, the committee member responsible for financial matters.
“We will be funding a new ambulance and other emergency service equipment, as well as recreational equipment, and a new boat dock for our Beesley’s Point facility, among many other important needs,” he added.