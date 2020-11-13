UT Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee Nov. 9 approved a $1.9 million bond ordinance that will support a variety of capital improvement needs for the community.  

“We have budgeted for this financial initiative, and we are happy that it will benefit township residents in all kinds of ways,” explained John Coggins, the committee member responsible for financial matters.  

“We will be funding a new ambulance and other emergency service equipment, as well as recreational equipment, and a new boat dock for our Beesley’s Point facility, among many other important needs, he added. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments