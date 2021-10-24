CAPE MAY - Cape May City Council Oct. 19 introduced an ordinance in response to a new state statute requiring electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) and make-ready parking spaces.
The state law, signed by Gov. Murphy July 9, requires that such spaces be designated as permanent accessory use in all zones.
The proposed ordinance states that the city encourages electric vehicle use and supports the goal of reducing air pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector.
It goes on to cite the city’s status as a National Historic Landmark, adding that reasonable care must be taken to minimize the impact of such specially designated spaces on the historic character of the city.
The ordinance gives the Historic Preservation Commission the authority to promote uniform design standards for EVSE or make-ready spaces within the historic district.
State law allows municipalities to adopt by ordinance reasonable standards for implementation of the new requirements. The ordinance will come up for a public hearing in November.