COURT HOUSE - Jan. 14: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 71 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, eight of which are associated with long-term care in Woodbine and Ocean City.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 5,118 Covid cases during the pandemic, 4,326 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the death of a 77-year-old Lower Township man from the coronavirus.
“In this sorrowful time, may the love of family and friends comfort you,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson.
New data shows that Cape May County has done the best job in New Jersey among counties with the Covid vaccine when adjusting for population size.
NJ Advanced Media did a study that showed that Cape May County has administered 4,251 vaccines per 100,000 individuals. The next closest county, in New Jersey, is Morris County, at 3,911.
Cape May County has also done the best job of getting people vaccinated twice, which means the person is fully protected. The two approved vaccines require two doses to be administered to become fully effective.
The county has given the two doses of the vaccine to 704 people per 100,000 people. The second-best county in the state in this category, is Atlantic County, at 585 per 100,000. The second dose is given three weeks apart from the first dose. People who want to preregister and learn more about the vaccine should visit https://covidvaccine.nj.gov/.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, visit www.capemaycountynj.gov.