COURT HOUSE - Cape May County has entered into an agreement to continue its relationship with Cape Regional Home Health Care to provide administration and management of home health care services for residents.
The agreement, which will begin on Jan. 1, 2022 and continue for an additional five years, provides skilled nurses, physical therapists, speech pathologists, occupational therapists, dietary guidance, social workers and home health aides to clients as needed.
“We are proud to ensure that these critical services are available to our residents in Cape May County,” said Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson, liaison to the Cape May County Department of Health. “The County Board of Commissioners is always focused on our residents needs and finding solutions to help them.”
Cape Regional has partnered with BAYADA Home Health Care to provide in-home health services to residents of Cape May County. This includes individuals who are disabled, homebound, and those recovering from surgery, serious illness, or injury.
“Cape Regional Health System is very pleased to continue our strong five-year partnership with Bayada to serve the residents and visitors of Cape May County with the highest quality home health care services,” said Cape Regional Health System President and CEO Joanne Carrocino.