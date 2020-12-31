COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Office of Emergency Management will be hosting a virtual public meeting Jan. 11, at 6:30 p.m., to present the most recent update to the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan.
According to a release, individuals can find additional details on this virtual meeting at https://www.capemaycounty2020hmp.com/calendar/.
The 2021 update to the plan is near completion, and individual plan sections will be presented, along with the next steps for the planning process, including the public review period, review by the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. This review precedes the adoption of the plan.
“I want to thank all 16 municipalities, in Cape May County, for their efficient, diligent review of their current hazards and threats," stated Cape May County Department of Emergency Management Director Martin Pagliughi. “This effort culminates with the identification of relevant hazards, their potential consequences, and potential losses. This information creates hazard mitigation goals, as well as a prioritized list of actions designed to reduce future losses."
By updating the current plan, the county and its participating municipalities remain eligible for future pre-disaster mitigation funding from FEMA. Examples of grant-eligible projects include home acquisitions or elevations, along with local flood control measures. The 2021 Plan focuses on existing and future buildings, infrastructure, and critical facilities that may be impacted by natural disasters.
Information regarding the 2021 Cape May County Hazard Mitigation Plan and the planning process can be found at https://www.capemaycounty2020hmp.com/.