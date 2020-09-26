Avalon Logo

AVALON - A 6,400-square-foot addition is being planned for the Avalon firehouse. Avalon Borough Council heard a report Sept. 23 on the building’s needed improvements.  

The plans for a two-story addition to the facility include expanded footage for equipment, new staff quarters, on the second floor, and significant renovation of the current space. 

Driving the effort is the volunteer fire department’s expanded role since the firehouse was built, new responsibilities that bring with them the need for new equipment, and added space to house it. The need for more square footage for water rescue equipment was of particular note in the presentation. 

The new construction and renovations will also provide the borough an opportunity to elevate portions of the structure to comply with more recent floodplain requirements. 

The ground floor expansion to the back of the existing building will come at the cost of some lost parking. 

The discussion before the council did not include any reference to the estimated expense of the project

