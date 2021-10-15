SEA ISLE CITY – Sea Isle City Council's Oct. 12 meeting drew a larger-than-usual crowd of residents, and the atmosphere was charged with anticipation as the council deliberated approval of proceeding with a $20 million proposal to construct a new community center, at the site of the former school at 4501 Park Ave.
Despite impassioned pleas during public comment to support the proposal, the council voted down the project’s advance to construction.
Mayor Leonard Desiderio addressed the benefits of the long-vetted and discussed community center. He summarized that the cost would only go up, and there would be a minimal or no increase in taxes, citing the example of the 6-year-old City Hall, when taxes, for the most part, held steady. He listed numerous organizations, such as scouts, crafters, AARP, various clubs, board game and pickleball players, who would make great use of the center and noted that residents and the public had numerous opportunities to weigh in and their suggestions were reflected in the design.
“Clearly, we have done our due diligence, and our community center will be an asset for Sea Isle for many generations,” he concluded.
During public comment, there was an almost universal desire to proceed with the community center.
The dissenters cited the ballooning cost that took the project from its original $13 million estimate two years ago to $20 million. They noted that voters rejected the project at $15 million, which included a swimming pool, raising the question if they rejected the cost or the pool.
They also said the money could be better used for improved flood mitigation, and the school site could be remediated to have “something done with it.”
They also expressed concerns as to who would use and staff the center since “we have not seen detailed plans.”
Public comments, which mostly favored the project, emphasized that it's an investment. They said there is nothing to do in Sea Isle for any age group, especially outside of summer, and the center’s proposed programs, movies and gatherings would fill the void. They also said there is no place to gather to meet neighbors and develop a community.
They added that the project would expand Sea Isle’s much-needed group activities, claiming everyone is going to Ocean City.
Multiple residents approved of the project but wanted more details about oversight and sustainability once the center was completed.
Once everyone shared their views, council members offered their impressions before voting.
Council President Jack Gibson explained that to proceed, the project needed a “supermajority,” i.e., four votes out of the five council members, not merely a “simple” majority.
Both Gibson and Council member Mary Tighe voted no, thereby defeating the project.
They echoed comments made about the cost, scope, scale and usefulness of the center as designed.
Post-vote public reactions, as added to the record, were of “anger” and "disappointment."
Comments like, "We're moving, as usual, backward, not forward," and "What happens now? Raze the school and somehow bring it up to FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) flood elevation standards so it can be used, an expensive process," were made.
Desiderio said everyone needs to "wait and see" what can be done now that the project is off the table.
