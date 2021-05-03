UT Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PETERSBURG – Upper Township’s Zoning Board met April 21 to continue deliberations on an application by owner Stephen Maloney, for variances to construct a new hotel at the current Strathmere Motel site.  

Strathmere is the seaside area of the municipality and, according to residents, an area with a long history and small-town atmosphere that must be preserved.  

Numerous individuals stressed this perspective during public comment, along with other concerns that the new hotel would be detrimental to the environment, traffic safety, and aesthetics 

Their voices joined earlier demonstrations of strong opposition from previous Zoning Board meetings, when over 100 residents waited to speak.  

The agenda for the May 13 Zoning Board meeting is set to include closing arguments from the attorney for a resident objecting to the application, as well as the applicant’s attorney, findings of fact, and possible resolution of the matter. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments