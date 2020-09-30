TRENTON - Testimony, in New Jersey’s first socially distanced criminal trials, is set to begin this week following Sept. 29's completion of a hybrid process of virtual and in-person jury selection in two vicinages.
According to a release, a jury of 16 men and women was selected this morning from a pool of 42 potential jurors who were summoned to the Bergen County Courthouse, in Hackensack. They were qualified preliminarily during nearly four days of remote voir dire questioning last week. In the Atlantic/Cape May vicinage, a jury of 14 men and women was selected this morning from a pool of 44 potential jurors who reported to the Atlantic County Criminal Courthouse, in Mays Landing. They were qualified after remote voir dire questioning Sept. 28.
Jury trials were suspended for more than six months because of COVID-19 until a Supreme Court order directed the use of a hybrid approach to safeguard both the health of jurors and court participants as well as the rights of more than 9,000 defendants awaiting trial. Testimony in the Atlantic County trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 30 at 9 a.m. In the Bergen County case, testimony is set to begin 9 a.m. Oct. 1. Both trials can be viewed live, at njcourts.gov.