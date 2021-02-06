To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Feb. 6: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 38 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 6,177 Covid cases during the pandemic, 5,573 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the death of a 78-year-old Ocean City man from the coronavirus.
“With sincere condolences to the family and friends,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson. “Wishing you peace and strength at this sad time.”
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 352 doses of the Covid vaccine Feb. 5, for a total of 6,106 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 13,972 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
The trend of COVID-19 cases decreasing in Cape May County has continued.
Cases were down 24% when comparing Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, compared to the seven days prior, according to the daily data provided by the Cape May County Department of Health. The rate of transmission in Cape May County is currently at .91, according to the website covidactnow.com. The RT has continued to trend downwards from its high of 1.25 Jan. 5. Any number below 1 means the spread of the virus has slowed down for now.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.