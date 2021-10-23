COURT HOUSE - Courthouse the Cat, the feline who became a fixture at Middle Township Town Hall, died peacefully Oct. 15.
At Middle Township Council’s Oct. 18 meeting, Mayor Timothy Donohue celebrated the life of the cat who almost daily brought joy and comfort to the municipal offices. In a proclamation, the township declared Oct.18 “Courthouse Cat Day,” and labeled “Courtie” as the “unofficial mayor of the township.”
The chunky feline left his home across the street from the Town Hall daily to “go to work” at the municipal building. Waiting at the door for someone to enter, Courthouse slipped by and spent his day visiting offices, gaining treats and affection as he did so.
“He seemed to know when you were a little bit down,” Donohue said.
Courthouse was adopted from the county animal shelter and quickly took to his work across the street, at Town Hall. He even attended municipal court.
Most of the time, he roamed the offices, finding the right place for a much-needed catnap. Each day Courthouse was put back outside, at 4 p.m., when the municipal building closed.
Courthouse was known to show up at times in the evening for a governing body meeting. There is little doubt he will be greatly missed.