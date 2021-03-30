To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - March 30: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 40 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 7,798 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,233 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 294 doses of the Covid vaccine March 29, for a total of 14,541 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 36,374 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 23,475 have been fully vaccinated.
Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the COVID vaccine.
New gathering limits will go into effect April 2. Gov. Phil Murphy announced that outdoor gathering limits will be increased from 25 people to 200 people. Large venues will also have a crowd increase. The threshold for venues to be considered a "large venue" has dropped from 5,000 to 2,500.
The capacity for indoor seating at large venues increased to 20%, and capacity for outdoor seating at large venues increases to 30%.
Outdoor capacity limits remain uncapped for religious services, political activities, weddings, funerals and memorial services.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.