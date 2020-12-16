To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Dec. 16: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 55 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, two of which are associated with Woodbine long-term care.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 3,639 Covid cases during the pandemic, 3,002 of those are now off quarantine.
The seven-day average of cases, in New Jersey, has dropped by 5% in the past week, according to the Star-Ledger. The news comes on top of data released by the state today showing the rate of transmission fell again from 1.10 yesterday to 1.08. This measures how many other people will become infected for every individual that catches Covid.
While the number is still above one, the decrease is showing some leveling off in the post-Thanksgiving caseload. The rate of transmission being above one highlights the importance of following health protocols of social distance, mask-wearing, and hand hygiene until vaccination can become widespread in the community.