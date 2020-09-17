WILDWOOD CREST - The borough of Wildwood Crest Sept. 23, at 6:30 p.m., will host another public stakeholder meeting to discuss future plans for redevelopment of the downtown business district along New Jersey Avenue, from Heather Road to Wisteria Road, in the outdoor tent of the Doo Wop Drive-in restaurant, at 6200 New Jersey Ave.
According to a release, this second meeting was originally scheduled for March but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With Cape May County in the planning phase for a full reconstruction of New Jersey Avenue, the borough of Wildwood Crest has put forth plans to work with the county to improve the visual and functional character of the downtown business district.
The borough is evaluating streetscape improvements, placemaking, land use strategies, and more in an effort to stimulate reinvestment. Also included in the discussion will be the possibility of adding one liquor consumption license to the New Jersey Avenue Business District, which can only be brought about through the passage of a public referendum.
The first meeting was held in December 2019. This meeting is designed to further update the public on the proposed plans.
Borough of Wildwood Crest elected officials and other pertinent borough staff, including the borough engineer, will be on hand at the meeting, along with representatives from the Taylor Design Group and Cape May County.
Tentative design plans will be available for public viewing. A public question-and-answer session will be held following presentations by the various officials in attendance.
Light refreshments will be served. Attendees do not need to pre-register. All pertinent social-distancing guidelines will be enforced. Space may be limited in order to comply with those guidelines. Those attending should wear masks.
For further information can contact the Borough of Wildwood Crest, at (609) 522-5176.