Robert Elwell Sr., center, was sworn-in as Cape May's Office of Emergency Management coordinator by Mayor Zack Mullock, right, and City Manager Michael Voll, left.

CAPE MAY – In a ceremony led by Mayor Zack Mullock and City Manager Michael J. Voll, Robert W. Elwell Sr. was sworn in as the new Office of Emergency Management coordinator.  

The position is integral to the City of Cape May.  

According to a release, Elwell brings with him a wealth of knowledge and a vast career path. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and has held various professional designations and responsibilities within Cape May City, including city councilman and mayor.  

“It is imperative for the city to maintain a well-organized and well-thought-out plan for managing any major natural or man-made disasters. I will continue my work on projects that support this effort”, stated Elwell. 

