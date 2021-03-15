TRENTON - The New Jersey Judiciary has equipped state courthouses with special rooms that allow court users with limited or no access to technology to participate in judicial functions during the Covid health crisis.
According to a release, more than 21 county courthouses have a designated space where litigants and attorneys can participate in court matters remotely by using computers directly connected to their proceedings. Courthouse technology rooms enable parties without reliable personal technology to participate in scheduled matters, including children in court, domestic violence and adult guardianship proceedings.
The technology rooms can be reserved but also are available for those with emergent matters or users requiring certain ADA accommodations.
Applicants for emergent relief can use technology rooms to request domestic violence restraining orders and to prevent illegal lockouts.
“When the Covid-19 health crisis required us to move to virtual proceedings, we recognized right away that we needed to assist those who do not have the necessary technological skills or resources to participate remotely. Technology rooms are one of the tools being utilized by the New Jersey Judiciary to provide access to our courts, even during this pandemic,” stated Judge Glenn A. Grant, acting administrative director of the courts.
The private rooms, sanitized after each use, are equipped with a desk, chair, monitor, webcam, sanitizer, and are designed to reduce the number of surfaces users must touch.
Court facilities have signs and other precautions reminding visitors not to enter if they are sick or have been exposed to Covid.