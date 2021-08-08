DT Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DENNISIVLLE – Dennis Township Committee members, at their July 27 meeting, pledged to work with the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) to fix malfunctioning traffic signals at Route 47 and Petersburg Road, a high-volume area in Dennisville, as well as School House Lane and Route 9, in Ocean View 

According to residents, the signals’ sensors are not triggered when cars are waiting for light changes, thereby causing movement havoc and dangerous driving conditions. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments