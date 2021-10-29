UT Logo

PETERSBURG - Mayor Richard Palombo asked Upper Township Committee, at its Oct. 25 meeting, to reconsider a decision made Oct. 12 to deny Maurice River Township's request to enter into a shared services agreement for a road grader.

Palombo said the Maurice River Mayor Ken Whildin called him to have the decision reevaluated.

"We have benefited in the past with sharing equipment and other items with townships, and it's a good practice because it saves us money, so if we can, I think it would be a great thing to do.

"The mayor has offered to pay the salary of one of our employees to train theirs on the equipment. They'll also pay gas and any potential repairs, which would be covered under their insurance," explained Palombo.

Public Works employees who attended the meeting confirmed that the sharing of the equipment was "feasible," and the committee voted to proceed with the loan of the road grader.

