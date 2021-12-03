COURT HOUSE - COVID cases are on the rise throughout much of the Northeastern United States, including here in New Jersey.
Residents are reminded of the importance of protecting themselves during these winter months when activities are largely held indoors. Vaccination remains the best protection for yourself and your family.
It is also recommended to mask when indoors and social distancing is difficult. Despite the regionwide COVID increase in cases, locally there is no threat to the hospital system as Cape Regional Medical Center maintains plenty of capacity. The Hospital is only reporting four COVID positive patients as of today.
- Tuesday Dec. 7 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cape May County Library, 30 Mechanic Street in Court House – First and Second shots of Moderna or First shot of Johnson & Johnson – no boosters will be given at this location.
- Wednesday Dec. 8 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Avalon Community Center, 3001 Avalon Ave. in Avalon – Moderna or Johnson & Johnson
The Cape May County Department of Health administered a total of 23,598 doses so far. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 72,817 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 62,651 have been fully vaccinated. The CDC also reports that 68% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated.
“These winter months when temperatures make it difficult to be outside are challenging,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson, liaison to the Cape May County Department of Health. “I remind residents to take the necessary steps to protect themselves and their families. We are so proud of the high vaccination rate our County has and we believe this is helping to prevent many people from needing to go to the hospital.”
For more information on obtaining the vaccine, quickly and free of charge, go to https://capemaycountynj.gov/226/Health-Department or call (609) 465-1187.
Cape May County has recorded 13,146 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, 12,440 of those are now off quarantine. More details on daily reported case numbers can be found at https://capemaycountynj.gov/1418/Covid-19-Dashboard.