COURT HOUSE - April 11: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 15 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,120 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,649 of those are now off quarantine.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 42,164 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 31,152 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the COVID vaccine.
Cape May County had the lowest number of new Covid cases per capita among all New Jersey counties in the latest Sstatewide survey. NJ Advanced Media looked at data from April 1-7 for all 21 counties. Cape May County has had the least number of cases per capita over the last several weeks.
Meanwhile, statewide cases are on the decline. New Jersey's transmission rate (RT) came in at .98 this weekend, from 1.07 on Monday. Anytime the RT drops below 1.0 it means coronavirus cases are decreasing at that time.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.