COURT HOUSE - March 4: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 35 new positive test samples were collected among County residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 7,012 Covid cases during the pandemic, 6,471 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, two new out-of-county positive cases are included listed in the nonresident active cases.
The count also announced the death of a 66-year-old Middle Township man from the coronavirus.
“With sincere condolences to the family and friends,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 287 doses of the Covid vaccine March 3, for a total of 11,223 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 34,205 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
Gov. Phil Murphy reported that based on the expectations of increased weekly shipments of vaccines as the month progresses, and especially heading into April, he is confident in announcing dates of the broadening of eligibilities so those who fall into the expanded categories can know when they can step up to the plate.
The governor understands the supply/demand imbalance and hopes by setting two and four-week steps in eligibility will allow most to move through the system.
Meanwhile, Murphy said the state is “actively conducting outreach over the phone and scheduling appointments” for residents 75 and older, who may lack the computer skills to fight their way through the hordes searching for a vaccine. He also said the state is increasing allocations to mega-sites, specifically for seniors.
In keeping with the mission to reach the most vulnerable population in New Jersey during this pandemic, the NJDOH launched the 75+ program through NJ Vaccine Call Centers to provide scheduling support for residents aged 75 and over. This program will assist New Jersey seniors, predominately through dedicated appointments, to ensure seniors 75 and over are able to access appointments to get the vaccine.
The 75 plus specific phone number is 856-249-7007. Information and the phone number to call about this program are available on the Cape May County Website, under Covid Updates. Seniors are asked not to call the County Health Department call center as they are not able to schedule appointments. This is a service of the New Jersey Department of Health.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.