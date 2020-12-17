STONE HARBOR - At a Dec. 15 Stone Harbor Borough Council meeting, Stone Harbor Emergency Management Coordinator Jonathan LaKose reported plans to administer Covid vaccinations to the borough’s first responders. LaKose said 37 members of the police and fire departments would be vaccinated in January.
The state vaccination plan calls for initial priority to go to frontline health care workers and those in long-term care facilities. Others listed in the state plan for early inoculation include first responders.
The prioritization in the state plan is meant to deal with vaccine distribution during the initial periods when doses are likely to remain in limited supply.
A New Jersey Health Department bulletin states, “Decisions about priority groups and how the doses will be spread across the state will likely change based on supply and demand.”