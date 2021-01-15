Virus Image 2
Shutterstock

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Untitled 1.png
Untitled 2.png

To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.

COURT HOUSE - Jan. 15: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 58 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, seven of which are associated with long-term care in Woodbine, Middle Township and Ocean City. 

According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 5,176 Covid cases during the pandemic, 4,380 of those are now off quarantine.

 A new milestone has been hit in New Jersey. Over 300,000 Covid vaccine doses have been administered, according to the state Department of Health’s Covid Dashboard. The breakdown includes 273,335 first doses and 37,079 second doses, as of Friday afternoon. 

The second dose is administered three weeks following the first dose for the vaccines that are currently available. Anyone can preregister for the vaccine, even if the person is not in the groups of people that are currently able to receive the vaccine. Preregistering is available at https://covidvaccine.nj.gov/.

For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments