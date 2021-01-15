COURT HOUSE - Jan. 15: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 58 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, seven of which are associated with long-term care in Woodbine, Middle Township and Ocean City.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 5,176 Covid cases during the pandemic, 4,380 of those are now off quarantine.
A new milestone has been hit in New Jersey. Over 300,000 Covid vaccine doses have been administered, according to the state Department of Health’s Covid Dashboard. The breakdown includes 273,335 first doses and 37,079 second doses, as of Friday afternoon.
The second dose is administered three weeks following the first dose for the vaccines that are currently available. Anyone can preregister for the vaccine, even if the person is not in the groups of people that are currently able to receive the vaccine. Preregistering is available at https://covidvaccine.nj.gov/.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.