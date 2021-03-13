To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - March 13: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 22 new positive test samples were collected among County residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 7,255 Covid cases during the pandemic, 6,760 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 272 doses of the Covid vaccine March 12, for a total of 12,834 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 43,338 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
Beginning Monday, several groups of people will now be eligible to get the Covid vaccine in New Jersey. They include public and local transportation workers, including bus, taxi, rideshare, and airport employees, along with New Jersey Transit workers and Motor Vehicle Commission staff.
Also, public safety workers who are not sworn law enforcement or fire professionals, including probation officers and fire safety inspectors. The remaining groups of people include migrant farm workers, members of tribal communities, and individuals who experience homelessness.
There has also been an expansion to the individuals at high risk who are eligible for the vaccine which includes asthma, cerebrovascular disease, cystic fibrosis, hypertension or high blood pressure, liver disease, overweight, pulmonary fibrosis, thalassemia, type 1 diabetes mellitus, and individuals who are immunocompromised from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicine.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.