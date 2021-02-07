To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Feb. 7: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 34 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 6,211 Covid cases during the pandemic, 5,630 of those are now off quarantine.
A new data study shows that Cape May County is performing the best in the state by having the lowest number of Covid cases per capita.
NJ Advanced Media has reported that over the past four weeks, Cape May County had both the lowest number of Covid cases per capita, while also leading the state among counties in vaccinations per capita. The review of the data was for the period between Jan. 28-Feb. 3. It was also found that Cape May County had a 30% drop in Covid cases versus the week prior.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.