PETERSBURG – At its May 10 meeting, Upper Township Committee adopted an ordinance increasing fees for demolition, erection of tents and temporary structures, and signage square footage, among others.  

A sampling of the new fees is: Minimum demolition fee is $150; minimum permit fee for sign erection is $62; and erection of a tent is $95. According to the committee’s discussion before passing the measure, the increases will bring Upper Township’s fees in alignment with neighboring municipalities and address a deficit in revenues in the municipality’s code office.  

Tent fees will still be waived if tents are to increase capacity under the municipality’s Covid emergency executive order.  

Blanche Adams, representing the Upper Township Business Association, said, “Now is not a good time to raise fees when our local businesses are struggling to get back on their feet.” 

