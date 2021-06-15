TRENTON - New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) customers are advised that the following MVC facilities will be closed June 18. This is in observance of the state’s inaugural Juneteenth holiday, which is designated the third Friday in June.
Closed Friday, June 18:
- Licensing and vehicle centers
- Regional service centers
- Road testing sites
Open Friday, June 18:
- Inspection stations
According to a release, only the state inspection facilities will remain open, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 18. The 25 inspection stations around the state are managed by an MVC vendor.
All MVC facilities will be open during regular business hours the rest of the week. MVC agencies will be open June 19, on reduced operations. Customers are encouraged to go online first to conduct MVC transactions, make appointments, and check the status of MVC locations, at NJMVC.gov.
Customers can learn more about MVC operations by visiting NJMVC.gov. About 75% of transactions are now available online, while nearly all in-person transactions at MVC agencies require an appointment that must be scheduled at the website. Most customer questions and concerns can be resolved by visiting the website, or by using email or other means to contact MVC’s customer service team.