COURT HOUSE - Jan. 2: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that on Jan. 1, 40 new positive test samples were collected, and on Jan. 2, 61 new positive samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, five of which are associated with long-term care in Dennis Township and Woodbine.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 4428 Covid cases during the pandemic, 3,766 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also the deaths of four residents from the coronavirus, a 62-year-old man, 68-year-old man, 94-year-old woman, all from Wildwood, and a 99-year-old Dennis Township woman.
“We are sharing in the sadness of these loved ones as they are remembered,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Jeff Pierson. “Our thoughts are with the families and friends.”
CDC is recommending the use of cloth face masks to help individuals who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. The cloth mask should be used in public settings where social distancing can be difficult, for example, grocery stores and pharmacies. Cloth face coverings can be made from common household items at a low cost. The cloth face covering that are being recommended by the CDC are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators, these supplies should be reserved for healthcare works and other medical first responders.
Cloth Face Coverings Should:
• Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face.
• Be secured with ties or ear loops.
• Include multiple layers of fabric.
• Allow for breathing without restriction.
• Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.
Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance. Cloth face coverings should be routinely washed depending on the frequency of use. The face-covering can be simply washed in the washing machine. When removing the cloth face covering it is important not to touch one’s eyes, nose, and mouth until they have washed their hands.