West Wildwood Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WEST WILDWOOD - Borough Commissioners, at their Sept. 3 meeting, introduced an ordinance to codify the position of business administrator. The borough has wanted to reestablish the position, but was unable to do so under the financial burdens imposed by the court judgment relating to a $1.7 million lawsuit awarded to its police chief. 

Earlier this month, the state’s Local Finance Board approved the borough’s request to bond for the remaining $800,000 of the judgment, allowing the borough to spread the payments on the bond over a longer period, freeing funds in the budget for staff positions. 

Along with the administrator, West Wildwood will add staff to its tax office, allowing the borough to serve residents five days a week. The ordinance is expected to pass at the Oct. 1 meeting, when a required public hearing will be held. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments